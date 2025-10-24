Gehlot urges unity, discipline in Congress amid organisational revamp in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged party leaders to remain disciplined and united during the ongoing 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', the Congress' organisational restructuring campaign in the state, stressing that the process must remain transparent and free from personal lobbying.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, Gehlot noted that following the Udaipur declaration, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi initiated this campaign to revitalise the party structure. As part of this initiative, 50 per cent of the new district presidents will be under the age of 50.

He mentioned that senior Congress leaders and former ministers have been assigned as observers in each district to collect honest feedback and ensure fair appointments.

"No leader should personally contact or recommend names to observers. If we truly want to work sincerely, we must respect the decisions of the high command," he said.

He appealed to all party functionaries to welcome and support the newly appointed district presidents once the selection process is complete, adding that collective effort and organisational loyalty are vital for strengthening the Congress party.

Highlighting the party's inclusive values, the former chief minister said, "The Congress has always believed in bringing together people of all religions and castes. A strong Congress is essential for the good of the country." PTI AG MPL MPL