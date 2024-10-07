Gehlot was engaged in circus for his entire term: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday hit out at his former counterpart Ashok Gehlot, saying he was "engaged in circus" for his entire five-year term.

Sharma said having served as the state's chief minister several times, Gehlot is expected to introspect before making allegations as he himself did not work on the issues that he is raising now.

His statement comes a day after former chief minister Gehlot said there is no government in the state but a circus is going on, where one minister is resigning and someone is trying to convince him.

He also called the BJP-led government as "complete failure".

Sharma said Gehlot has been the chief minister of the state many times and he is also experienced. He should look at himself before making any statement.

The chief minister said Gehlot had a long tenure, so he should first ponder how much he has proven himself on the issues he is raising.

"He (Gehlot) was engaged in circus for the entire five years, sometimes in hotels and sometimes for no reason. That's why he only sees circus. I want to say that nowadays he is writing a lot on X. I want to remind him to go back 10 months," Sharma told reporters.

"Because the things he is saying, he could have done those things himself. He has been there for a long time. He should also think that how much I have lived upto what I am saying. He should think about it," Sharma said.

