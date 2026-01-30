Gehlot welcomes SC's direction to provide free sanitary pads in schools

Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision recognising menstrual health as part of the fundamental right to life, saying the ruling would prove to be a milestone in the direction of women empowerment.

"The apex court's declaration of menstrual health as a fundamental right and its direction to provide free sanitary pads in schools is a welcome step," Gehlot said in a statement.

The Supreme Court on Friday held that menstrual health is an integral part of the right to life under the Constitution and directed all states and Union territories to ensure the provision of free, biodegradable sanitary pads to girl students, along with separate toilets for boys and girls in schools.

Referring to initiatives taken during his tenure, the former chief minister said the previous Congress government in Rajasthan had prioritised the health and dignity of girls by launching the Udaan scheme. Under the scheme, Rajasthan became the first state in the country to provide free sanitary napkins to every eligible woman and girl student, he said, calling it a historic step.

Gehlot said the Supreme Court's decision reflected the same vision and approach adopted by his government, and described it as a major step towards women empowerment.

He also expressed hope that the Centre would implement a similar scheme across the country, extending the benefit of sanitary napkins not only to girls, but to all women on the lines of Rajasthan's model. PTI AG MNK MNK