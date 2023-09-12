Gelatin sticks, detonators seized from two boats in Thane creek

Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) More than a dozen gelatin sticks and detonators were seized from two boats in the Thane creek here on Tuesday, an official said.

A team of the revenue department which was patrolling the creek to look for illegal sand dredging found two boats without any crew, said Thane tehsildar Yuvraj Bangar.

Upon inspection, 16 gelatin sticks and 17 detonators -- materials used in explosives -- were found in the boats, he said.

Kalwa Police are probing who were the owners of the boats, Bangar said.

This kind of explosives, typically used for mining/quarrying, are also used for fishing although such a use is illegal, officials said. PTI COR KRK