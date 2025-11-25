Gen Dwivedi leads armed forces in paying tributes to fallen warriors of 'Op Pawan'

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday led the armed forces in paying tributes to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in 'Operation Pawan' in Sri Lanka, in the first ever publicly displayed military commemoration of the warriors.

India had lost around 1,200 soldiers during the Indian Peacekeeping Force's (IPKF's) stay in Sri Lanka between July 1987 and March 1990.

India and Sri Lanka signed a historic peace accord on July 29, 1987 following which New Delhi deployed the IPKF in the island nation to bring peace in Tamil- dominated areas that had witnessed widespread violence and civil strife for years.

However, peace eluded the regions and the IPKF was eventually pulled out.

The IPKF episode had strained ties between India and Sri Lanka.

In a solemn ceremony, General Dwivedi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, paying homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Pawan, the Army said on social media.

Joining him in honouring the fallen soldiers were Maj Gen Ashok K Mehta (Retd), Lt Colonel Atul Kochar, (Retd) and Uma Parameswaran, wife of Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran, who played a key role during the operation.

Major Ramaswamy was posthumously conferred Param Vir Chakra for sacrificing his life in the line of duty while showing exceptional courage and leadership during Operation Pawan.

"Remembering and paying tributes to Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran on his 'Balidan Diwas'. He showed exceptional courage and leadership during 'Operation Pawan' in Jaffna. His supreme sacrifice and steadfast resolve remain a guiding light for our Armed Forces and our nation," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on X.

In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the fallen warriors of the IPKF at a memorial in Colombo during his visit to the island nation. PTI MPB ZMN