Gen Dwivedi meets MP CM; issues related to management of military units discussed

Bhopal, Apr 18 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Samatva Bhawan, the latter's residence here.

Yadav welcomed the Army chief by presenting him a bouquet, 'Ang Vastram' and a statue of Raja Bhoj, while the general presented a replica of Radha Krishna made in Manipuri style to the CM, an official said.

The chief minister gave information about the development activities going on in the state, expansion of industries and the campaign being run for skill development among the youth, he said.

On this occasion, issues related to the management of military units present in the state were also discussed, the official added.

Lieutenant General PP Singh and Major General Sumit were also present on the occasion. PTI MAS BNM