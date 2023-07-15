Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande visits forward areas along LoC

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir to review the operational preparedness, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The Army also tweeted pictures from his visit and interaction with some of the troops deployed in the forward areas.

"General Manoj Pande COAS visited forward areas along the Line of Control to review the operational preparedness. COAS was briefed by commanders on ground about the anti-infiltration grid," the Army tweeted. General Manoj Pande #COAS visited forward areas along the Line of Control to review the operational preparedness. #COAS was briefed by commanders on ground about the anti-infiltration grid & robust posture to maintain the sanctity of Line of Control. 1/2#IndianArmy… pic.twitter.com/xCvnLx708r — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 15, 2023

"General Manoj Pande COAS also interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas and lauded them," it said.