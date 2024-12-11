Gen Sigdel, Gen Dwivedi discuss bilateral defence cooperation, regional security concerns

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel on Wednesday engaged in an "in-depth interaction" with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during which they discussed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and "regional security concerns".

General Sigdel commenced a "significant" official visit to India on Tuesday, marking a key step in further strengthening the defence ties between the two nations, the Defence Ministry said.

The Chief of Army Staff of Nepal also met Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The meetings sought to further strengthen the ties between the two countries, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

These meetings also provided an opportunity for exchange of views on broader defence and security issues, focussing on matters of mutual interests and further strengthening of friendship, it said.

"His visit to India is marked by a series of productive engagements, aimed at furthering the defence relationship between Nepal and India. The visit not only highlights the commitment of both nations to strengthening their military ties, but also underscores their shared focus on regional security and peace," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief of Army Staff of Nepal began his visit by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and paying tribute to the brave soldiers, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

"This moment of remembrance was a poignant start to the day's engagements, reflecting Nepal's commitment to honouring the shared values of courage and sacrifice," the ministry said.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, General Sigdel was given a formal Guard of Honour in the forecourt of the South Block.

"The ceremonial event, attended by senior officials of the Indian Army, marked a significant gesture of respect and a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations," it said.

The Guard of Honour was followed by General Dwivedi welcoming General Sigdel to the South Block.

The Chief of Army Staff of Nepal "engaged in an in-depth interaction with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, where they discussed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and regional security concerns", the statement said.

During the meeting, General Dwivedi announced the handing over of a target practice drone and medical equipment relating to field hospitals, the ministry said.

General Sigdel was later briefed on India's security perspective and on matters of mutual interest with the Army Design Bureau by senior Army officials, the ministry said.

"These sessions provided valuable insights into India's current and future security strategies, highlighting areas of potential collaboration between the two nations," the statement said.

General Sigdel also interacted with various representatives of the Indian defence industry and appreciated 'Atmanirbharta' efforts being undertaken, it added.

His visit, which spans from December 11-14, underscores the ongoing efforts to further strengthen and deepen the defence cooperation between Nepal and India, the ministry said.

General Sigdel's series of high-level meetings on Wednesday sought to enhance strategic collaboration between the two armies.

The day's activities will culminate with a banquet hosted in General Sigdel's honour by General Dwivedi.

"The banquet will provide a platform for informal discussions and further cement the strong personal rapport between the two senior military leaders, fostering mutual trust and understanding," it added.

General Sigdel's interactions with senior military and government officials are expected to pave the way for enhanced defence cooperation and strategic partnership in the future, the statement said.

He is scheduled to depart for Kathmandu on December 15, the ministry said. PTI KND AS AS