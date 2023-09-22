Gen Z dating preferences: Honesty more important than physical appearance, finds survey

Bengaluru, Sept 22 (PTI) Gen Z is more upfront about their intention when it comes to dating and do not shy away from stating that they want ‘situationship’ if that is what they want, findings of a survey conducted by dating app Tinder indicates.

Tinder India Director of Communications Aahana Dhar says questions were posed to 1,018 Indian young adults in the age group of 18 to 30 across several Indian cities, including Bengaluru, as part of the survey.

Situationship is the Gen Z term for a relationship without any pre-set agendas, with thrust on transparency and freedom. According to the study, ‘Future of Dating’, 43% of Bengaluru Tinder users pick situationship as their current dating preference.

The Bengaluru survey also identified six trends followed by the youth in the information technology hub.

“From what we could see, Gen Z, which we think is the most fluid generation, has completely rejected previous dating norms. There is also an increasing thrust on self care. This goes to the extent that they do not want a partner who does not take care of themselves mentally,” Dhar said.

According to the Tinder spokesperson, the intention is more important than even the physical appearance. “Youngsters these days often seem to put themselves first and they also see dating as a way of self discovery,” Dhar added.

This is also the generation that is more comfortable with using technology to find what they want. “Technology continues to positively disrupt how people meet each other. Particularly in Bengaluru, more than half (52%) of the young singles surveyed use dating apps,” said Dhar.

Also young singles in Bengaluru are very specific about matching their taste in music. Shared interest in music is one of the top factors when deciding on somebody to date, said Dhar. “More than 32% agree that music taste help them determine a partner’s personality type. In fact, music concerts or karaoke are a few of the top picks for first date activities that young Bengalureans like to go for with a match,” she added.

Gen Z is also challenging long-standing views of sexuality, gender and also ethnicity and culture, said Dhar. “About 54% of young Bengalureans are open to dating someone of diverse gender, sexuality or identity and 39% are open to dating people of other races and cultures,” added Dhar.

Also personal safety ranks high among Gen Z, suggests the Tinder study. “Before taking the plunge, 49% check if the person has a verified profile on dating sites and 46% check other social media profiles for any red flags,” said Dhar. PTI JR ANE