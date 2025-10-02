'Gen Z' of Himachal preserver of culture, different from their peers abroad: Governor

Shimla, Oct 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday praised the 'Gen Z' of the state and said they were different from their peers abroad as they remain connected to traditions and serve as preservers of heritage. Inaugurating the week-long International Kullu Dussehra celebrations at Rath Maidan in Kullu town, the Governor participated in the traditional Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath Ji and said, "The difference between the 'Gen Z' of Himachal and those abroad is that in Himachal, the Gen-Z pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath Ji, thereby carrying forward our culture and remaining connected." Dussehra in Kullu is celebrated uniquely as it begins when the festival ends in the rest of India and involves the grand procession and gathering of over 300 deities from surrounding villages. It starts with the arrival of Lord Raghunath, the presiding deity of the Kullu Valley.

The celebration here dates back to the 17th century, when local King Jagat Singh installed an idol of Raghunath on his throne as a mark of penance. After this, Lord Raghunath was declared the ruling deity of the valley, a statement issued here said.

Shukla also prayed to all deities for blessings to make Himachal a drug-free state and urged society to come forward collectively to eliminate this menace.

"There is no place for drugs in 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal. Together we must build a healthy and safe environment for future generations," he stressed.

Referring to the recent natural disasters, the Governor said that the state had suffered significant losses this year as well, but the courage and determination of the people had helped restore normal life. He appealed to citizens not to carry out construction activities close to rivers and streams and to contribute actively to environmental conservation.

About 4-5 lakh people visit the seven-day festival celebrated in the Dhalpur ground in Kullu town. The festival has a significant impact on the local economy, attracting visitors and promoting local handicrafts and artisans, and hundreds of 200 deities participate in the grand festivities.

Keeping in view the number of people that would be visiting during the festival, about 1,200 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the seven-day festival, which will conclude on October 8. In a first, artificial intelligence for surveillance will be used during the festival, and 136 CCTV cameras have been put in place, police said.

The Governor also inaugurated exhibitions put up by government departments, boards, corporations and non-governmental organisations. PTI BPL AMJ AMJ