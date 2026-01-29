'Gender bias' in teachers' promotions: Delhi Assembly speaker seeks LG intervention

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Lt Governor V K Saxena, forwarding a representation from teachers alleging gender discrimination in promotions, officials said on Thursday.

Gupta has sought intervention of the LG in the matter by issuing instructions to the authorities concerned in Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) to redress the complaint, they said.

The speaker has forwarded a representation received by him on January 26 from UDITA Society for Welfare of Teachers, which alleged "gender discrimination and anomalies" arising out of seniority and promotion policies.

He said it was stated in the representation that seniority lists for teachers in DoE are maintained on gender basis which has resulted in discrimination against female teachers, who have to wait for years for promotion, while their male counterparts receive accelerated promotions.

The matter is also sub judice before the Delhi High Court, Gupta said in his letter.

He has requested the LG for taking necessary steps for consolidation of separate gender-based seniority lists at the earliest before carrying out any promotion.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government's DoE over the issue. PTI VIT KVK KVK KVK