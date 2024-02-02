Gender budget increased by 38.6% in 2024-25: WCD ministry

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Overall budget towards women welfare increased by 38.6 per cent in 2024-25, owing to increased allocations by seven ministries and departments, the Women and Child Development Ministry has said.

Advertisment

The ministry in a statement said that the government across its departments reported a total of Rs 3.09 lakh crore in the Gender Budget Statement 2024-25 (Budget Estimates), as compared to Rs 2.23 lakh crore in 2023-24.

"43 Ministries/Departments/UTs have reported a total of Rs. 3.09 lakh crore in the Gender Budget Statement 2024-25 (Budget Estimates), as compared to Rs. 2.23 lakh crore in 2023-24," the ministry statement said.

The increase is due to the increased allocations for women and girls by seven ministries and departments - Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Department of Rural Development, and Ministry of Power.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation reported for the first time in the Gender Budget Statement, the WCD ministry said. PTI UZM UZM VN VN