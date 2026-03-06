Gender equality central to sustainable development: UN resident coordinator for India

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Women are crucial actors in development, and gender equality must be viewed through twin lenses of human rights and development effectiveness, a top United Nations (UN) official said on Friday.

Speaking to PTI Videos at the 9th Gender Equality Summit, UN Resident Coordinator for India Stefan Priesner highlighted the significance of women from the perspectives of human rights and development effectiveness.

"Women are crucial actors -- leaders, enablers and agents -- when it comes to development. The issue of gender justice is integrated into all of our development activities, whether related to climate change, social and economic development," Priesner told PTI.

He said the UN is closely collaborating with the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development on issues related to gender equality, asserting that advancing gender equality is central to achieving sustainable development.

He noted that governments, businesses and institutions must work together to ensure that women's rights, economic participation and leadership are integrated into climate, labour and development agendas.

Speaking about the Gender Equality Summit organised by the UN Global Compact Network India, Priesner said the theme revolved around "rights, justice and action to advance gender equality".

"Today’s discussion focused on business leadership, as this can play a significant role in advancing gender justice by creating fair working environment, equitable recruitment processes, harassment-free workplaces, and conditions that enable women to fully contribute to the world of work," the UN official told PTI.

"The legislative framework is substantial, there is a strong vision of women-led development, and there are ongoing efforts by different actors to implement this vision," he added. PTI ABU ARB ARB