Gender ratio of Shillai assembly segment way below rest of Himachal at 821

Shimla, June 8 (PTI) The gender ratio of voters in Shillai assembly constituency in Sirmaur district is at 821, significantly lower than the average female voting participation in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Electoral Officer Nandita Gupta said here on Sunday.

The Sirmaur district with five assembly segments had a gender ratio of 921, while the figure stood at 981 in the state.

The female voter's ratio was lowest in Shillai among the 31 assembly constituencies looked at by poll officials. A special working plan has been chalked out to improve the gender ratio and the Deputy Commissioners(DCs) and Sub-Divisional Magistrates(SDMs) have been directed to instruct the panchayat secretaries to cross-check the female voters ratio with the Parivar Registrars prepared by them and provide names of voters "lost or left out" to concerned booth officers quarterly, Gupta said.

The CEO also visited Bali Koti, Bandla and Kando-Bhatnol panchayats of Shillai assembly constituency on Wednesday and Thursday in this regard, and interacted with women and explained to them the procedure of getting registered in the voter list.