Generally cloudy sky, light rain likely in Delhi on Wednesday: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle is likely in the national capital on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has also predicted rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Delhi late Tuesday.

Some areas in the national capital received rain in the afternoon, with no alert issued for the city, the weather department said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius, it added.

The weather department said the relative humidity hovered around 64 per cent at 5.30 pm.

It has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 27 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 89, the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI NSM OZ OZ