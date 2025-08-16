Generally cloudy sky with spells of rain likely in Delhi: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A generally cloudy sky with spells of rain is likely in the national capital on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi received spells of rain throughout Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 25 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notch below the season's average, it said.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches below the season's average.

The average rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours at Ayanagar station was 4.6 mm, the weather office said.

A relative humidity of 90 per cent was recorded at 5.30 pm, the weather office said.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with spells of rain for Sunday.

The city's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 104, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSM OZ OZ