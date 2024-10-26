Generational changes in BJP, but same people running Cong: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Oct 26 (PTI) The BJP has undergone generational changes over the years but the same set of people are running the Congress, which shrunk its support base, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday.

Advertisment

Yadav was addressing a workshop as part of the BJP’s ongoing membership drive.

“Many generations have come after late CMs Sundarlal Patwa ji and Kailash Joshi ji in the BJP, but ex-CMs Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath of the same era are running the Congress (in MP). This is why the Congress is shrinking and losing its relevance,” he added.

The chief minister said the BJP strived to promote new blood which helped it establish its dominance from villages to districts to states and the Centre.

Advertisment

He accused the Congress of dividing the country and society over caste and “spreading poison”. On the contrary, the BJP is fostering unity in society.

The Madhya Pradesh BJP will create history by enrolling members and keep forming the government on the strength of these party members.

BJP state president V D Sharma said their MP unit has so far admitted 1.6 crore members and would take the figure to 1.68 crore.

Advertisment

A target of making 200 members from every booth in the state was set and it was surpassed, he said. Of the 1.6 crore members, 1.3 were enrolled by filling out membership forms, making history, he said, adding that BJP has brought 10 crore members into its fold during this drive.

The campaign to make active members out of enrolled party workers will continue till October 31, he said. PTI ADU NR