'Generations will remember': UP CM's warns of strict response to any mischief during festivals

Balrampur (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued a stern warning against those attempting to disrupt peace, particularly during the festive season, asserting that any act of anarchy would be met with consequences that future generations would remember.

The chief minister was speaking at an event here after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for several development projects.

"If anyone attempts to create mischief during the joy and enthusiasm of festivals, they will have to pay such a price for this mischief that future generations will remember what price has to be paid," Adityanath said.

He went on to say, "Ghazwa-e-Hind will not happen on the soil of Hindustan. Even imagining 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' or dreaming of it will create a path for a ticket to hell. If someone wants to go to hell, let them try to create anarchy in the name of Ghazwa-e-Hind." Warning of strict action against the lawbreakers, the CM said that the government will not accept anarchy.

"Whoever tries to take the law into their own hands, whoever attacks a passing pedestrian, whoever attempts to compromise the safety of a daughter, and...whoever pelts stones during festivals, we will give them a one-way ticket to hell," he asserted.

The CM's warning comes in the wake of violent clashes in Bareilly on September 26, when a large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters fought with police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers. The crowd was reportedly angry over the cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan.