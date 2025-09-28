Generations will remember: UP CM's warns of strict response to any mischief during festivals

Balrampur (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued a stern warning against those attempting to disrupt peace, particularly during the festive season, asserting that any act of anarchy would be met with consequences that future generations would remember.

The chief minister was speaking at an event here after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for several development projects.

"If anyone attempts to create mischief during the joy and enthusiasm of festivals, they will have to pay such a price for this mischief that future generations will remember what price has to be paid," Adityanath said.

He went on to say, "Ghazwa-e-Hind will not happen on the soil of Hindustan. Even imagining 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' or dreaming of it will create a path for a ticket to hell. If someone wants to go to hell, let them try to create anarchy in the name of Ghazwa-e-Hind." Warning of strict action against the lawbreakers, Adityanath said that the government will not accept anarchy.

"Whoever tries to take the law into their own hands, whoever attacks a passing pedestrian, whoever attempts to compromise the safety of a daughter, and... whoever pelts stones during festivals, we will give them a one-way ticket to hell," he asserted.

The chief minister's warning comes in the wake of violent clashes in Bareilly on September 26, when a large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters fought with police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers. The crowd was reportedly angry over the cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan.

As per a statement, the chief minister warned that those hiding under false identities and indulging in such activities should listen carefully. "Sooner or later their fate will be the same as Chhangur's. Jalaluddin adopted the pseudonym of 'Chhangur Baba' because he wanted Hindus to remain deluded while he threw dust in the eyes of society. But no matter how hard the sinner tries, their pot of sins eventually fills up. Dharti Maa cannot bear him anymore.

Such criminals and anti-national elements like Chhangur were active in Balrampur," he said.

Adityanath further said that those living on Indian soil while engaging in anti-India and anti-Hindu activities must be strictly confronted. The local administration and police must stay alert, and their activities must be reported to the government so that they can be controlled.

The chief minister said that some people do not like peace and development.

"Laaton Ke Bhoot Baaton Se Nahi Maante. They think the government will bow down before them, but from the very first day, the double-engine government has been committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards crime, criminals, traitors, and anti-nationals.

These people do not even know that symbols of faith deserve respect, not love slogans. Faith is not meant for display at crossroads but is a matter of inner conscience. They are weak and cowardly," the chief minister said.

He added that children's hands should hold pens, notebooks, and science and mathematics books, but some people give them 'I Love Mohammad' posters to create chaos in society. Their own lives are ruined, but they are determined to ruin the lives of children too. The government will not accept such chaos.

Adityanath said development in Uttar Pradesh is inclusive, with villages progressing and jobs and government benefits reaching youth and citizens without discrimination. "Where, then, is the scope for chaos?" he asked. A handful of people, once empowered by corrupt governments, had created an identity crisis for the state through riots that drove away industries, development, and investment. Now, after eight and a half years of failed intentions, they are adopting new tricks. In a stern tone, he warned, "We are always more prepared than you think. Dare any mischief, and you will be beaten, just like in Bareilly." He said while development continues uninterrupted, some elements dislike progress and seek to create unrest during festivals.

He said, "I have come to Balrampur to warn those who think chaos is their birthright. If development is disrupted by unrest, then development itself will destroy them. If festivals are disturbed, the price will be so heavy that future generations will remember it." He added that the days of SP and Congress government are over.

"If anyone in your village, town, or neighbourhood is spreading terror, first try to stop and explain to them; if they don't listen, promptly inform the administration; the administration will deal with them. You just quietly inform us; we will take care of the rest. One must remain alert against elements involved in love jihad, religious conversions, anti-national acts, cow slaughter, and cow smuggling." The chief minister said that Balrampur is located at the Indo-Nepal border. It is the holy abode of Maa Pateshwari. It has witnessed many creative works by the Balrampur State. It was the 'Karmbhoomi' of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Karma-Rishi Nanaji Deshmukh.

He added that for the development of Uttar Pradesh and Balrampur, the PM has set the grand goal of Centenary Resolution. "By 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, we want a self-reliant and developed India, and for this, UP must also become Atmanirbhar and Viksit," he remarked.

The chief minister contrasted the current government's focus with the previous regime, saying, "Earlier, one district was under the control of a mafia. Now, we are implementing one district—one product and one district—one medical college policies." Ahead of Vijayadashami, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 124 development projects worth Rs 825 crore and announced that the Devipatan division will soon get its own sports college. PTI CDN HIG HIG