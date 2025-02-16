"Genocide committed by railway officials": Ajeet Bharti predicts cover-up in the works

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station which resulted in the death of 18 people, including children, YouTuber Ajeet Bharti described the incident as a 'genocide committed by railways officials', vehemently calling for the harshest possible punishment for those responsible.

Bharti pointed out that a last-minute platform change announcement was the catalyst for the chaos, a common but critical error during times of high passenger volume like the Chhath festival.

He questioned the decision-making of railway employees during such peak times, accusing them of negligence or incompetence.

Bharti also highlighted the systemic issue of accountability within the railway system. He argued that railway staff rarely face legal consequences for their actions that lead to such tragedies. He pointed out a societal acceptance of railway accidents as mere mishaps, which he believes should be reevaluated.

In a bold statement, Bharti suggested that the negligence shown by railway officials in this incident equates to mass murder, advocating for severe penalties, including capital punishment, to reflect the gravity of the loss of life.

He described the event as akin to a genocide.

The timing of this tragedy, according to Bharti, might lead to it being overshadowed by political discourse by Monday, potentially diluting the focus on the need for justice and systemic change within the railways.