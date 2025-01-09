Genome India data released; PM Modi says it will help develop precision medicines

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Genome sequencing data of 10,000 Indians will now be available to researchers to develop precision medicines tailored for the local population, a step hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "milestone" in biotechnology research.

Advertisment

In a video-recorded statement to the Genomics Data Conclave here, Modi said the national database encapsulated the extraordinary genetic landscape of the country and promised to serve as an invaluable scientific resource.

The Genome India Data, that represents the genetic diversity in the country, will be available to researchers at the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) through "managed access".

"The GenomeIndia Project is an important milestone in the biotechnology revolution in India. I am told that through this project we have succeeded in creating a diverse genetic resource in the country," Modi said.

Advertisment

At the conclave organised by the Department of Biotechnology, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled the 'Framework for Exchange of Data (FeED) Protocols' for sharing of genetic data with researchers.

Singh also launched the 'Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) DATA Access Portal' and unveiled the 'Call for proposals on Genome India Data'.

"This will help in understanding the unique genomic patterns of the Indian population. And only then can we prepare special solutions or effective medicines for the specific problems of a particular group," the prime minister said.

Advertisment

Modi said in India, researchers were still unaware of several illnesses that are transferred from one generation to the next and the GenomeIndia Project will help in the development of effective treatment for all such diseases.

The prime minister noted that the GenomeIndia Project was launched in 2020 and scientists from 20 research institutes worked through the Covid pandemic on the whole genome sequencing of 10,000 Indians.

"It will facilitate advancements in the treatment of genetic and infectious diseases, foster the development of new medications and precision medical techniques, and enable research into the lifestyles and habits of diverse communities," Modi said.

Advertisment

The prime minister said the world was looking towards India for solutions to global problems.

"This is both a responsibility and an opportunity for our coming generations. Therefore, today a very large research ecosystem is being created in India. In the last 10 years, a lot of emphasis has been given to research and innovation at every level of education," he said.

Modi said India has established its identity as a major pharma hub of the world and has taken many revolutionary steps regarding public healthcare in the past decade.

Advertisment

Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General and Secretary, Department of Health Research Rajiv Bahl, and Secretary in Department of Biotechnology Rajesh S Gokhale were present on the occasion.

Sood said the GenomeIndia Project data will create a precious national resource for India’s public health.

"This effort has the potential to revolutionize healthcare, empowering basic researchers and clinicians, leading to transformative precision interventions," Sood said.

Advertisment

Gokhale said by unravelling the genetic intricacies of the Indian population, the project lays the foundation of Genomic Hub as an opportunity for India to enter the emerging field of personalized medicine. PTI SKU SKU KVK KVK