Genome sequencing of all Covid positive samples to be done: U'khand govt official

Dehradun, Dec 21 (PTI) Genome sequencing of all Covid positive samples will be done in Uttarakhand, Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar said on Thursday. Though no case of the new Covid sub variant JN.1 has been detected in the state, a detailed guideline in view of its detection in several states has been issued and hospitals and health centres asked to remain in alert mode, he said.

Daily monitoring has begun and officials have been asked to start campaigns to create awareness about the new Covid sub variant, Kumar who held a meeting with all DMs and CMOs via video conferencing said. "The health department is ready to deal with any situation. We appeal to people in general to follow the Covid guidelines. Sampling is being done at all hospitals and suspected patients are being monitored," he said.