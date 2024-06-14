Genuine introspection and strategy needed to revive BJP's fortunes: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) In the wake of the BJP's Lok Sabha tally coming down from 23 to 9 in Maharashtra, senior party leader and state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday stressed the need for genuine introspection and a strategy to revive the saffron outfit's fortunes.

Addressing a meeting of the party aimed at taking stock of the results of the Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost several seats due to polarisation.

"We require a strategy and genuine introspection. Just analysis is not enough," he said.

"Heavens have not fallen. We got only two lakh votes less in the state, while in Mumbai we received two lakh more votes. BJP was ahead in 130 assembly segments. But there was tremendous polarisation," the former chief minister said.

There was a false narrative that the BJP would change the Constitution if voted to power. This narrative was strong in the first three phases. But we countered this narrative well after the three phases. Hence, we (Mahayuti alliance) could win only four out of the 24 Lok Sabha seats in the first three phases and bagged 13 of the 24 seats in the remaining phases," he claimed.

The Mahayuti alliance – comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde) and NCP (led by Ajit Pawar) got 17 out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) secured 30 seats of the total 48 seats.

Fadnavis asked the party cadre to start working for the upcoming state assembly elections by maintaining its present vote share.

"If we increase our vote percentage even by one per cent, we will sweep the assembly polls," he added.

Accusing the opposition parties of spreading several false narratives against the BJP, Fadnavis asked the party office-bearers and leaders to strongly counter them.

"Recently, there was a narrative that the state is getting less central funds. In reality, we were getting 5.1 per cent and now it has been increased to 6.3 per cent. Fund distribution criteria is fixed by the NITI Aayog," he said.

There was a narrative that the Wakf Board had been given Rs 10 crore funds by the government, while in reality the amount was Rs 2 crore, he said.

There was a narrative of not conducting a lottery for the Bombay Development Department (BDD) chawls, but in reality the lottery was supposed to happen on May 20, but was postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai on that day, Fadnavis added.

"Similarly, it was being said that smart meters will be installed, but no such decision has been taken," he claimed.

A resolution congratulating Narendra Modi on his taking over as the prime minister for the third consecutive term was passed during the BJP meeting, where newly-elected party MPs were felicitated.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused the opposition of spreading lies against the ruling alliance.

"We are confident that we will fare very well in the assembly elections and form a government in the state again," he said.

A day after the Lok Sabha poll results were announced earlier this month, Fadnavis had offered to quit the post so that he could work "full time" for the party ahead of assembly elections.

"I take the responsibility for the result in Maharashtra. I am requesting the party leadership to relieve me from the responsibility in the government so that I can work full time for the party in upcoming assembly elections," he said. PTI MR NP