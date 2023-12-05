Geo-tagging of properties mandatory to avail property tax exemption: MCD

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has made geo-tagging of all kinds of properties mandatory to avail of the property tax exemption, an official statement said on Tuesday.

If any taxpayer fails to geo-tag their properties by 31 January, they will not be able to avail 10 per cent rebate on lump sum advance payment of tax in the next financial year by June 30, it said.

The MCD has appealed to property owners to complete the process of geo-tagging of their property at the earliest. In case a property has already been geo-tagged by MCD officers, there is no need to further geo-tag it, the statement mentioned.

The civic body has also asked the property owners who are not registered with its property tax portal, to get their properties registered, generate UPIC, and geo-tag their properties.

In case of failure to register their properties by January 31, MCD would proceed to recover tax and also lodge prosecution against such defaulters, the statement said.

Geo-tagging of properties by taxpayers will provide a location-wise identification of individual properties and will enable better provisioning of service delivery to the citizens by MCD, it said.

Geo-tagging of properties refers to assigning a unique Latitude–Longitude to a property on a GIS map by selecting the current location against any UPIC so that all properties have their location identified against a unique Latitude-Longitude position.

The MCD has launched a mobile app for geo-tagging of all residential and non-residential properties. Property owners need to download the mobile app--Unified Mobile App (UMA) from the Play Store or visit the website at http://mcdonline.nic.in/mcdapp.html.

To be able to complete the geo-tagging of a property, the applicant should first select the citizen option on the UMA app and fill in their login details. Then they should select the UPIC for Geo-tagging by using a registered mobile number. After that, select the Property UPIC and go to the Action button and click 'Geo-tagging' for the map location to pop up.

Property owners who do not have UPIC number of their properties have to first generate UPIC and then follow the mentioned steps to geo-tag the same.

Parallelly, the applicant can also geo-tag the property by using the capture geo coordinates button and adding property photographs. Click on 'add photos for property and add a caption against photographs. After that, submit geotags and photos: click on 'yes' button to submit the details. PTI SJJ NB