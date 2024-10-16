Geological experts, conservationists to be invited to revitalise Dal, Khajjiar lakes in Himachal

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) Adequate measures will be taken to rejuvenate the pristine glory of the Dal Lake near Dharamshala and Khajjiar lake, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania on Wednesday.

While chairing a meeting with the officers of the tourism and forest departments here on Wednesday, he said that renowned conservationists and geological experts would be roped in for conducting the study of the Dal Lake which is fast depleting, affecting the aquatic life and beauty of the place, a statement issued here said.

He said that so far since 2004, a sum of Rs 31 lakh has been spent on the beautification of the Dal Lake by both the forest and the jal shakti department.

Besides affecting the economy of the locals, the lake gives a deserted look, he said and added that local activists have also stepped in to save aquatic life by shifting them to other water bodies nearby.

He said the Kangra deputy commissioner was in touch with the Lake Man of India Anand Malligavad to find a permanent and long-lasting solution to prevent the lake from drying. Apart from this, a few other experts will be reached out to find out the reason behind its drying up, said Pathania.

Efforts will be made to revitalise both the Dal Lake in Kangra and the Khajjiar Lake in Chamba situated at an altitude of 1951 meters. The experts will be asked to conduct a scientific study of the Khajjiar Lake as well, which is named after the local deity Khajji Nag, the statement said.

Both the lakes, apart from being tourist attractions, hold religious prominence as the locals even worship these lakes and have religious sentiments attached with these water bodies.

Pathania said that soon a proposal would be discussed with the chief minister and experts would be invited to carry out the studies.