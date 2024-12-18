Georgia incident: Families of deceased took loans, debts to send them abroad

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Many among the 11 Indian nationals who were found dead at a restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri last week, had taken loans or debts to move abroad.

The victims were employees of an Indian restaurant named Haveli in Gudauri. The majority of the Indians, who died in the incident, hailed from Punjab.

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs had said the initial inspection found no signs of injury or violence. All victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning, local media reported, citing police.

Thirty-five-year old Sandeep Singh, who also lost his life in this incident, was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Hailing from Tarn Taran, he had moved to Georgia a year ago to earn the livelihood of his family.

His father Balwant Singh said he had taken a loan of Rs 6 lakh to send his son to Georgia.

Sandeep's wife Baljit Kaur said she spoke to her husband a week back.

She said with his death, the family is left with no source of income here. Sandeep is survived by his father, wife and eight-year-old daughter.

Twenty-four-old Gagandeep Singh, who hailed from Ghal Kalan village in Moga, had gone to Georgia four months ago.

His father Gurmukh Singh, a labourer, had taken a debt to send him to Georgia.

He said he spoke to his son on December 12 and inquired about his health.

We want from the government that Gagandeep's mortal remains to be brought back to India, said one of his relatives.

Ravinder Kumar (45) last called up his family in Kot Ramdass in Jalandhar for the last time on December 13. His wife Kanchan, who is yet to come to terms, said, "On Friday, he called up and spoke to the children. He told them there was a big storm and poles were uprooted. He promised to call again in the morning. But that call never came." The family came to know about his death on Sunday.

"My son turned seven years on December 1. His father never saw him in person. He went abroad about eight years ago," said Kanchan.

Kumar's eldest daughter Harshita was in tears and said her father had spoken about the snowstorm during the last conversation.

Kumar is survived by his mother, wife, two daughters and a son. He had moved abroad around eight years ago for greener pastures. He initially went to Dubai where he worked for four years and later he moved to Georgia.

The grief-stricken families of the deceased have appealed to the Centre and the Punjab government to take necessary steps in getting back the bodies for the last rites.

The Indian mission in Tbilisi had said that it was saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of the 11 Indian nationals and extended its deepest condolences to their families.

Varinder Singh (33), who hailed from Patiala, was also among 11 Indians who died in Georgia.

One of his family members said Singh had gone to Georgia one-and-a-half-years ago.

Singh's brother-in-law Amrinder Pal Singh said Varinder was working as a manager in an Indian restaurant in Georgia.

He said they came to know about his death through a phone call.

"We want his body to be brought back," he said. Varinder is survived by his wife and a five-year-old daughter.

Amrinder Kaur, who hailed from Mehman village in Patiala, was also one of the victims.

According to her family members, Kaur (32) had moved to Georgia in 2015 in pursuit of green pastures. She had called her family members on December 12 and told them that there was a snowstorm in the area, which led to a power outage.

Ravinder Singh and his wife Gurvinder Kaur, hailing from Sunam in Sangrur, were also among the deceased.

One of their relatives said they had gone to Georgia this March this year.

"They were working in an Indian restaurant there. I got a call about their death," he said.

Among the deceased was Khanna's Sameer Kumar who had moved to Georgia around six months.

Sameer's brother Gurdeep Kumar, said the family spoke to him last time on his birthday on December 14.

But when we later tried to speak to him we could not establish contact with him, said Gurdeep.

Sameer had gone to Georgia around six months ago. PTI CHS SUN ZMN ZMN