Geotag facilities in schools, speed up solar electrification works: CM at 100-day plan meet

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Facilities connected to drinking water as well as toilets in schools must be geotagged, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

The school education department must review the situation in prominent education institutions, the CM said while speaking at a meeting on the state government's 100-day action plan for 22 departments.

Fadnavis also said solar electrification of all government offices should be done through the district planning funds.

"All government offices and buildings should be solar electrified and a five-year contract for its maintenance should be given to the supplier. The solar panels should be regularly cleaned. The government gives subsidies for solar pumps up to 7.5 horse power. Wherever there is need for booster pumps it will be provided," he said.

Under the Right to Education Act, first priority should be given to admissions in government schools, Fadnavis said.

To ensure road safety and reduce accidents, Integrated Transport Management System (ITMS) should be activated, he said, adding that traffic violations can be stopped and accident-prone sites can be repaired easily.

The building planning management system must be activated in Mumbai and all processes related to construction should be online, the CM said.

"About 44 per cent work has been completed, 37 per cent work is in final stages while 19 per cent work is incomplete. The execution and non-execution of the work must be uploaded on the government portal by May 1," a CMO statement quoted him as saying.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath SHinde said the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) should work to increase its revenue. PTI MR BNM