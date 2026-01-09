German Chancellor Merz on two-day visit to India; to meet PM Modi in Ahmedabad on Jan 12

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad on Monday. It will be Merz's first official visit to India.

Modi and the German chancellor will visit the Sabarmati Ashram and participate in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront on Monday, which will be followed by bilateral engagements at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The two leaders will review the progress made in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which completed 25 years recently.

"Their discussion will also focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while also advancing collaboration in important domains of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance, and engage with business and industry leaders of the two countries.