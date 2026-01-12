German Chancellor Merz visits Adalaj stepwell in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Jan 12 (PTI) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday visited Adalaj Ni Vav, an iconic stepwell near Gandhinagar city, a Gujarat government official said.

Merz and his delegation were accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the site in Adalaj village.

Built in 1498, the Adalaj stepwell is intricately carved and is five stories deep.

Later in the evening, Merz attended a private event at The House of MG, a heritage hotel in the Lal Darwaja area of Ahmedabad, the official said.

Merz, who is on his maiden trip to India, visited the Sabarmati Ashram and attended the International Kite Festival-2026 in Ahmedabad earlier in the day. PTI PJT PD ARU