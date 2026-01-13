German Chancellor to visit Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will be in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the second day of his two-day official visit to India.

During his visit to the IT city, Merz, along with his delegation is scheduled to visit the India headquarters of German tech major Bosch at Adugodi.

He will then go to the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at the renowned Indian Institute of Science, before emplaning from Bengaluru, official sources said.

This is Merz's first trip to Asia as the German chancellor.

Merz on Monday held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmadabad, following which the two sides inked 19 pacts, including a roadmap for defence industrial collaboration and another on expanding cooperation in the higher education sector. A separate pact was inked on engagement in the telecommunications sector.

Modi and Merz visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmadabad on Monday morning and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, and later inaugurated Gujarat's famous kite festival. The German Chancellor also made a trip to Adalaj Ni Vav, an iconic stepwell near Gandhinagar city. PTI KSU ADB