German, Chinese, French envoys mourn loss of lives in Hathras stampede

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) German, Chinese and French envoys mourned the loss of lives in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday and extended condolences to victims' families.

The stampede at a religious congregation killed 116 people as devotees suffocated to their deaths and bodies piled atop each other in the worst such tragedy in recent years.

The stampede took place as the devotees -- most of them women -- headed home after a 'satsang' in the Hathras district's Phulrai village. The 'satsang' was conducted by Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba.

German envoy Ackermann in a post on X offered condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the stampede and said he was deeply saddened about the tragic incident.

"Deeply saddened about the tragic events in Hathras. My condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We hope that help quickly reaches the injured," he wrote on the social media platform.

Later on Tuesday night, the Chinese ambassador also took to X to mourn the loss of lives in the incident.

"Shocked and saddened about the tragic events in Hathras, UP. Deeply mourn for the lives lost and extend heartfelt sympathies to victims' families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery," he wrote on the social media platform.

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou also posted a message on X, which has been reposted by the French Embassy in India.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives following the tragic stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s #Hathras district. France expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," the envoy wrote on X. PTI KND MNK MNK