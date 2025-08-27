German delegation holds talks at IIT Roorkee over technology, investment opportunities

Dehradun, Aug 27 (PTI) A delegation from Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday held discussions with officials and academicians from Uttarakhand to explore possibilities for technology cooperation and investment.

The meeting was held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee.

Officials said the talks focused on areas such as engineering, renewable energy, emerging technologies, and innovation-driven enterprises.

Leading the delegation, Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, emphasized that the state is actively exploring investment opportunities, particularly through the upcoming Global Investors Summit, to promote Uttarakhand as a key investment destination.

Prof. Pant highlighted potential areas for collaboration, including semiconductors, space science, data science, and artificial intelligence. He suggested that such cooperation could play a vital role in curbing migration from hilly areas and creating local employment opportunities.

He also underlined the importance of India-Germany cooperation in sectors like sustainability, women empowerment, and disaster early warning systems.

Stephen Wittekind, CEO of Innovation Hub Rhine-Main, a prominent investment destination in Frankfurt, expressed interest in partnering with Indian startups and medium-sized companies looking to expand globally, particularly with the support of Germany and Europe.

Wittekind noted that Germany is a global leader in engineering, electronics, green energy, and digital skills, and expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Indian institutions and enterprises.

Both sides expressed optimism about the potential for new avenues of innovation, technology transfer, and investment, further strengthening India-Germany ties. PTI DPT HIG HIG