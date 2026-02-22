German doctors hold free plastic surgery camp in Jalna

Jalna, Feb 22 (PTI) A 14-member team of specialist doctors from Germany has arrived in Maharashtra’s Jalna district to conduct a free plastic surgery camp, continuing a two-decade-long humanitarian tradition that has transformed the lives of more than 2,800 patients.

The 21st edition of the camp, which focuses on correcting congenital cleft lips and burn-related deformities, was inaugurated at Mission Hospital on Saturday as a joint initiative of the Rotary Clubs of Jalna and Bombay Midtown, and German Rotary Volunteer Doctors.

Mahyco chairman and managing director Rajendra Barwale, who inaugurated the camp, lauded the team of doctors for their spirit of service.

"After surgery, patients with deformities can live with dignity in society — this is the greatest success of this initiative," he said.

One of the doctors, Dr Gerhard K Schlosser, said that the team has been visiting Jalna for 21 years.

"For us, Jalna is not just a place; it has become a symbol of friendship and trust. The smiles on children's faces after surgery are our true reward," he said.

The doctor said that more than 2,800 patients have been given a new lease of life through surgical intervention over the last two decades.

Speaking about the initiative, Jalna Rotary Club president Varsha Peety said patients have arrived not only from various parts of Maharashtra this year but also from different parts of the country.

The camp will continue till March 3, she said, adding that surgeries will be performed for congenital cleft lip and palate, as well as burn-related deformities. PTI COR ARU