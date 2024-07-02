German envoy offers condolences to families that lost loved ones in Hathras stampede

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann offered condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday and said he was deeply saddened about the tragic event.

"Deeply saddened about the tragic events in Hathras. My condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We hope that help quickly reaches the injured," he wrote on social media platform X.

At least 27 people were killed and several more injured in a stampede at a religious congregation in a village in Hathras district, police said.