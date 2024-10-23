German govt adopted 'Focus on India' paper to elevate bilateral ties to next level, says envoy

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The German Cabinet has recently adopted a key document, 'Focus on India', in which all the ministries and departments of the government of Germany have come together and agreed on how to "elevate" the bilateral relations to the "next level", the country's envoy said on Wednesday.

At a media interaction at his residence here, ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to India, Ambassador Philipp Ackermann also said "we will have a big basket of things" that will be discussed on Friday when the chancellor and the five federal ministers of Germany will be in New Delhi.

On October 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chancellor will co-chair the seventh Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).

The IGC is a whole-of-government framework under which ministers from both sides hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility and report on the outcome of their deliberations to the prime minister and the chancellor.

The IGC is a biannual exercise, and the last one was held in Berlin in May 2022. In the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the chancellor, the German-Indian Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) was agreed upon.

"I think this biannual exercise will lead to a road map for the next two years when it comes to the bilateral relations. In the course of the years, these bilateral relations get more and more granular.

"I would say, we will have a big basket of things that will be discussed on Friday when the chancellor and the five ministers will come," he said.

Several ministries of Germany will be represented during the chancellor's visit. The delegation will include the minister for foreign affairs, minister of defence, minister for labour and social affairs, minister for higher education, minister for science and technology and the German Vice Chancellor, and minister of economic affairs Robert Habeck, he told reporters.

Besides deputy ministers for finance, cooperation and development, minister of environment will also come, the envoy said.

Ackermann said he wanted to draw attention to the paper that German Cabinet has adopted last Wednesday.

This paper, called 'Focus on India', is the "first paper ever that the German government has dedicated to the country".

"In the document, all the ministries and department of the German government have come together and agreed on how to elevate the Indo-German relations to the next level, so to speak," he said.

It is a document that goes to "all the areas of mutual cooperation," the envoy added.

On October 16, the German Cabinet adopted the key strategic document which sheds light on the future direction of its bilateral relations with India.

"The German government wants to raise the strategic partnership that has underpinned our relationship with India since 2000 to a new level. The first steps towards implementation are to be agreed at the next Indo-German intergovernmental consultations at the end of the month," according to the German foreign ministry website.

It said Germany will celebrate 25th anniversary of its strategic partnership with India next year. It is, therefore, appropriate that the German government comprehensively adapts its cooperation with India to make it fit for the future, it said.

In so doing, the German government wants to encourage a stronger awareness of India among stakeholders from business, academia, media and society, as well as the federal states, to reflect the heightened importance of the country, it said.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier said Chancellor Scholz will pay an official visit to India from October 24 to October 26 at the invitation of PM Modi.

The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks with a focus on boosting bilateral strategic ties, including in the areas of defence, trade and clean energy.

"We feel India's economy is extremely innovative and growing at a dynamic pace and we want to be part of this growth and this innovative growth and character," Ackermann said in the briefing. PTI KND KSS KSS