German investors impressed with Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure, workforce: CM Stalin

Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) Investors in Germany were impressed with Tamil Nadu’s potential, especially its infrastructure, skilled workforce, and employment opportunities provided to women by the government, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

During his recent overseas trip, he interacted with investors in Germany and highlighted the infrastructure available in Tamil Nadu.

“I spoke about the education curriculum and skill training being provided to our youth. German investors were amazed to learn about the training provided to the youth of Tamil Nadu. I spoke about Tamil Nadu's infrastructure, too, at the investors' summit in Germany,” the chief minister said in a video message about his European trip.

“They are eager to invest in various sectors in Tamil Nadu. I want to take this development to the next level. Currently, we are implementing visionary plans in this direction,” he added.

The reception accorded to him reflected the high regard in which German investors value Tamil Nadu, the chief minister said.

At Oxford University, Stalin unveiled a portrait of the rationalist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy. PTI JSP SSK