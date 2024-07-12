German national arrested while trying to cross over to Nepal on expired visa

Maharajganj (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) A 44-year-old German national was arrested while he was allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal on expired visa on the Indo-Nepal border here on Friday, officials said.

"Tovius Maximilian Rehn (44), who was on his way to Nepal from India, was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the Sonauli area after being found with an expired visa," ASP Atish Kumar Singh said.

"A case has been registered against a foreign national under Section 14 of The Foreigners Act. The Intelligence Bureau has been informed about the matter and he is being questioned," an official of the local intelligence unit said on the condition of anonymity.

Sonauli in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district is located on the India-Nepal border and is a common transit point between India and Nepal. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK