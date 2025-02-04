German national held with Rs 23.95 lakh drugs in Goa

Panaji, Feb 4 (PTI) Police have arrested a 45-year-old German national after seizing drugs valued at Rs 23.95 lakh from his possession in North Goa district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Sebastian Hesler, was staying in Goa on a tourist visa since November last year, Superintendent of Police (ANC) Tikam Singh Verma said at a press conference.

LSD blot papers, ketamine powder, ketamine liquid and two kg of ganja, collectively valued at Rs 23,95,000, were seized from his possession following a raid at his rented premises late Monday night, the official said.

Last month, Goa's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a West Bengal native, named Agni Sengupta, for possession of a commercial quantity of MDMA and a variable quantity of cocaine valued at Rs 7.5 lakh.

During the investigation into the case (drug seizure from Sengupta), and the subsequent intelligence gathered through human and technical surveillance, the ANC zeroed-in on the German national, the official said.

After a week-long surveillance, the ANC late Monday night raided the German national's rented premises at Small Vagator village in North Goa where he was found in possession of the drugs, he said. PTI RPS GK