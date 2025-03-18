German singer Cass Mae's life transformed after PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' mention

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Cass Mae, a blind German singer whose soulful rendition of Hindu prayers and spiritual songs was highlighted by him in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, saying people like her have played a remarkable role in popularising Indian culture.

Modi commented on X following a post from a handle dedicated to his monthly broadcast that noted that the German singer's life was transformed for ever after the prime minister mentioned her in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

The post quoted her as saying that Modi's mention of her meant the world to her. "I just could not believe it," she said.

It got her a lot of media attention, and then Modi met her as well, she said, describing him as very funny and kind during the meeting. Despite being a huge politician, he was like a role model, Mae said, praising the prime minister for his human touch.

Blind since birth, she knows 12 languages. The 'Mann Ki Baat Updates' handle said, "Meet CassMae, whose profound love for Indian culture and music knows no boundaries!" Modi said, "The world's curiosity about Indian culture continues to grow, and people like Cass Mae have played a remarkable role in bridging this cultural exchange. Through dedicated efforts, she, along with several others, has helped showcase the richness, depth and diversity of India's heritage." PTI KR KR KVK KVK