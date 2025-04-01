German woman alleges ''rape'' by car driver in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old German national was allegedly sexually assaulted by a car driver here who had offered her a ride, police said on Tuesday.

The woman in her complaint to police stated that the driver allegedly raped her in the rear seat of the car on Monday late evening.

Based on a complaint, a rape case has been registered and the victim has been sent for medical examination, a senior police official told PTI.

The official further said the car driver was also picked up and questioned.

According to police, the German woman along with another fellow countryman, arrived in Hyderabad on March 4 to meet a friend.

On Monday, she and her German friend were touring the city, when a car driver offered them a lift.

There were some other passengers in the vehicle, who later got down.

Before reaching Mamidipally area on city outskirts, her German friend also got down and she went in the car to Mamidipally along with the driver to take some pictures at around 7.30 PM, the complaint said.

Later, she informed her German friend that the car driver "raped" her.

A case was registered at Pahadishareef police station. Further investigation is on.