German woman alleges 'rape' by car driver in Hyderabad, one held

Hyderabad, Apr 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old German national was allegedly sexually assaulted by a car driver here who offered her and her friend a ride to explore the city, police said on Tuesday.

The woman in her complaint to police stated that the driver allegedly raped her in the rear seat of the car on Monday late evening.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered and the accused was taken into custody, a senior police official told PTI.

The victim has been sent for medical examination, police said.

According to police, the victim, along with her fellow countryman, arrived in Hyderabad on March 4 to visit a friend, who had previously studied with them in Italy.

On Monday, while the victim and her friend were in Meerpet area, a car driver travelling with his five minor friends, offered them a ride around the city. The duo boarded the car and visited several locations in the city, taking photographs along the way.

Later, the driver dropped off his friends and the woman's friend before heading to Mamidipally area on the city outskirts with the victim at 7.30 pm. He stopped at a location under the pretext of clicking more pictures and allegedly committed the crime.

The accused then fled the scene. The woman informed her German friend and a complaint was lodged with the police.

During investigation, the accused was detained.

Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha demanded that the Congress government take measures for the safety of women in the state.

In a post on 'X', Kavitha said, "A series of crimes, attacks and atrocities against women in Telangana are causing concern. The atrocities committed near a temple in Nagarkurnool district and against a German tourist in Hyderabad have caused concern." PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH