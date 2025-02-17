Germans holidaying in Kerala cast postal votes for federal polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (PTI) Taking time off holidaying in Kerala, four German citizens cast their postal votes for their country's federal elections, at the German Honorary Consulate in the city on Monday.

German nationals Rainer Helbing, Uta Helbing, Evelyn Kirn and Veronika Zhuravleva cast their votes at the German Honorary Consulate in the city for the February 23 elections, a statement issued by the Goethe Institut said here.

According to it, this is the first time that German citizens are casting their votes for national elections from Kerala.

The collapse of the so-called Traffic Coalition of the Socialist Party of Germany, Free Democrats and the Greens last November led to the snap elections, at least seven months earlier.

A host of issues like the emergence of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD), the alleged interference of American business tycoon Elon Musk to influence the German voters through his open posts supporting the AfD and increasing levels of anti-migrant trends have turned this year's elections highly polarised and volatile. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK ROH