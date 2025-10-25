Germany hopes to conclude free trade talks with India this year: German Consul General

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25 (PTI) German Consul General Achim Burkart on Saturday said Germany hopes to finalise the free trade deal with India by the end of the year.

Burkart, the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany to Karnataka and Kerala, was addressing guests at the German Day of Unity event held here.

"In all that world of darkness, there is also hope and light," the consul general said.

One of these lights, he added, is the growing good relations between India and Germany, along with the shared commitment to finalise the Indo-European Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year.

On ongoing global conflicts, he said both countries are united in their commitment to the principles of the UN Charter.

Burkart emphasised that Germany will not rest until a sustainable and just peace is achieved in Ukraine, in accordance with the UN Charter.

"This UN Charter represents the hope that jointly agreed rules are stronger than arbitrary violence, that negotiations produce more sustainable solutions than the dominance of individuals, and that a life of dignity can be enjoyed by every human being," he said.

"However, this promise, made by the world with the founding of the United Nations 80 years ago, is facing unprecedented pressure. India and Germany will work closely together to defend these principles," he added.

G Vijaya Raghavan, Chairperson of the Goethe-Zentrum in Trivandrum and Kochi, welcomed the gathering, which was co-hosted by Honorary Consul Dr Syed Ibrahim.

Burkart presented prizes to the winners of the German Model Parliament, followed by a concert featuring Buck Roger and the Sidetrackers. PTI TBA SSK