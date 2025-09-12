Gestures of solidarity strengthen spirit of unity: Omar on Maharashtra's contribution for flood relief in J-K

Srinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed gratitude to the Maharashtra government for contributing Rs five crore to the relief fund of the Union territory.

Abdullah said such gestures of solidarity strengthen the spirit of unity and shared responsibility across the states.

"Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Maharashtra Government for contributing Rs 5 crore to the J&K Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He said that such gestures of solidarity strengthen the spirit of unity and shared responsibility across states," the CM said on his official handle on X.

The chief minister also expressed gratitude to Padma Shri awardee and Editor of Punjab Kesari/Hind Samachar Group, Vijay Chopra, for contributing Rs 11 lakh to the CM Relief Fund in support of the flood-affected families.

Many areas of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed flooding following heavy rainfall that damaged key roads and infrastructure. PTI SSB DV DV