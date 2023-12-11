Get elections done through ballot paper: Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP

Lucknow, Dec 11 (PTI) Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said those who have declared themselves as number one through false propaganda should also get the elections done through the ballot paper as is done in the countries, which are number one in the world.

Advertisment

"The BJP government is number one in cheating the public. Its foundation rests only on propaganda, lies and corruption. You give money to a company and the company will tell you that you are number one in the world. The number one country in the world votes through a ballot," a release issued by the Samajwadi Party (SP) quoted Yadav as saying while talking to the media in Etawah.

"If you have become number one in the world then copy it and get voting done through ballot, only then will the people accept it," he added.

The SP chief's remarks on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) come in the backdrop of the recent assembly elections in five states of the country of which the BJP won three and the Congress one.

Advertisment

Yadav said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "misleads people just by making tall claims".

"They do not have a single development work of their own to show. All their claims are false and fake," he added.

On the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SP chief said the BJP came to power because of Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and they will go out of power in 2024 because the questions related to the promises which they had made to the people remain.

Advertisment

Yadav further said the BJP's claims of massive investment in Uttar Pradesh is only on the files.

"Only lip service is being done on the ground. The claim of investment of Rs 40 lakh crore by the BJP government in the name of Investor Summit is only on paper, there is no development on the ground," said Yadav.

"It has been heard that those who had signed the MoUs are not being found. The government machinery is searching for them. Development of the state is not possible under a capitalist government," he added. PTI SAB AS AS