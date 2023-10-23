Get it probed by NIA, says Chhattisgarh CM after BJP calls murder of its worker 'targeted killing'

Raipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party can seek a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killing of its worker in Naxal-affected Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district last week in case the opposition party is not satisfied with the state police's investigation.

BJP worker Birju Taram was shot dead by suspected Naxalites in his village Sarkheda under Aundhi police station area on the night of October 20. The BJP has termed it a "targeted" killing.

Queried on the BJP's claim, Baghel said, "The last time when they had levelled allegations that BJP workers are being targeted and killed, I had told them to get the incidents investigated by the NIA for their satisfaction. NIA does not even need recommendation. When (BJP MLA) Bhima Mandavi was killed (in April 2019 in a Naxalite attack), Chhattisgarh police was probing it but they (BJP-led Centre) sent NIA (to probe the case)." "If they feel the incident of Mohla-Manpur is a targeted killing then they should get it investigated by the NIA. Who is stopping them? The way ED and IT are roaming here, NIA can also come. Who will stop them (NIA)? Investigation should be done based on facts. Whether the probe is done by the government, state police or NIA, the truth must come out,", he added.

Meanwhile, BJP state unit chief Arun Sao visited Taram's house in Sarkheda on Monday and alleged the incident was not only a targeted killing but a political murder in a bid to secure power.

"Violence has no place in democracy. The murder of Taram is not only a targeted killing but a political murder to grab power. But the state government has been sitting silently when political rivalry is turning into violence. BJP is committed to ensuring justice for Taram's family," Sao told reporters.

Taram had informed the local administration about the threat to his life, but no steps were taken to provide security to him, Sao claimed.

The Congress government is scared of the public (anticipating defeat in next month's Assembly polls) and, therefore, target killing of BJP workers is taking place, he alleged.

"The Congress has a history of political murders for power. Political murders have been taking place continuously in Chhattisgarh. Earlier BJP workers were killed in Bastar, which were also targeted and political murders," he claimed.

Polling to the 90-member state Assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Raipur Sunil Soni on Monday said his party has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India seeking action on murders of Taram and others.

The BJP has also demanded deployment of Central forces in sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations in Naxal affected areas, he added.

"The BJP has sought the removal of the Chhattisgarh Director General of Police and transfer of Inspector General of Police of the concerned range and Superintendent of Police of Mohla-Manpur district," Soni said. PTI TKP BNM BNM