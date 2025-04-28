Get Pak under FATF grey list, launch cyber attacks, says Owaisi; asks about Indus water storage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 28 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday raised the aspect of storage after the Indus Waters Treaty was kept in abeyance by the Union government following the April 22 Pahalgam attack in a bid to punish Pakistan for backing terrorism.

The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen chief also said Pakistan must be brought under the 'grey list' of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international watchdog on terror financing and money laundering. Presence in the grey list results in a country facing severe financial constraints.

Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi also said cyber attacks must be launched against Pakistan.

"Where will the water go after the Indus Waters Treaty was kept in abeyance? It has to be stored somewhere," Owaisi asked, though he added that since the decision has been taken by the Centre, his party would fully stand by it.

Under the World Bank-brokered treaty, India was granted exclusive rights to the water of the eastern rivers -- the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi -- amounting to an average annual flow of about 33 million acre-feet (MAF). The water of the western rivers -- the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab -- with an average annual flow of around 135 MAF, were largely allocated to Pakistan.

With the treaty now put in abeyance, the government is looking at ways to utilise the water of the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.

Asked about Pakistan leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement against India following its withdrawal from the Indus Waters Treaty, Owaisi said he should ask who killed his mother (Benazir Bhutto). She was killed by such homegrown terrorists, Owaisi added.

"Pakistan should be brought under the grey list of FATF to show they are financing terrorism through illegal money. We will also demand from the government that cyber attacks should be undertaken against Pakistan as Article 51 of the UN law gives us the right to act in self defence," Owaisi asserted.

Owaisi also said the Narendra Modi government must have a relook of its deterrent policy since incidents like the Pahalgam attack were taking place even after airstrikes.

However, Owaisi reiterated that he would support whatever decision the Centre takes.

"Pakistan should understand that India's defence budget is bigger than their entire budget. They are 20 years behind India. The politicians there just keep blabbering. That country is facing internal issues. They can't manufacture medicines for malaria but keep talking about fighting India," the AIMIM chief said.

When asked about a statement of former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi on the Pahalgam attack, Owaisi reacted with disdain saying "he is a joker".

Speaking on the Waqf Amendment Act, Owaisi opposed its provisions and said it violated the Constitution.

On the provision of non-Muslims on Waqf boards, Owaisi said wouldn't it be painful if "we ask for non-Hindus to be included in Pandharpur temple trust". PTI AW BNM