Get penalty imposed by Maldives on Indian boat waived, TN CM tells Centre

Chennai, Nov 6 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged the Centre to get waived Rs 2.25 crore penalty imposed on a Tamil Nadu vessel by the Maldives and secure the release of 12 arrested fishermen and their boat.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the chief minister said the Maldives Coast Guard arrested 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu on October 22 and their boat was also detained for allegedly entering the maritime zone of the island country while they were pursuing their legitimate fishing activities in the high seas.

On November 1, 2023, Maldives imposed a 'substantial' fine of MVR 42,00,000, approximately Rs 2.25 crore on the fishing vessel operator.

The authorities in Maldives have informed that the penalty must be paid within 30 days from the receipt of notice and the vessel would continue to be detained by them until the fine is paid. "Therefore, I request your urgent intervention on behalf of these fishermen and seek waiver of the penalty imposed on the vessel." The chief minister requested Jaishankar to secure the prompt release of the fishermen and their fishing vessel. "I believe that your timely intervention can bring relief to these fishermen and their families, who are currently facing an extremely difficult situation." PTI VGN VGN KH