Get ready for intricate manoeuvres of mostly indigenous aircraft on inaugural day of Aero India 2025

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) The prowess and agility of India’s defense aircraft, built mostly with indigenous components, will be on display in Bengaluru on Monday, the inaugural day of Aero India 2025.

The aerial display will start at 10.20 am on the inaugural day.

Six acts are planned for the inaugural aerial display, including intricate maneuvers by HAL Tejas LCA Mk 1A, considered a shining example of India's stride in indigenous aerospace technology and defense self-reliance, according to Aero India website.

Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Tejas Mk 1A is an advanced version of the Light Combat Aircraft and it is designed to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

HAL's HTT-40 or Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40, which is used for primary flight training, aerobatics and instrument flying, will also put on a show on the inaugural day. With over 80 per cent of the aircraft's components, including airframe, avionics and landing gear, domestically designed and manufactured, when HTT-40 flies in the air tomorrow, it will truly be shot in the arm for 'Make-in-India' movement.

The other HAL flight to take off tomorrow is HJT-36 Sitara, yet another star of India's quest for self-reliance in defense aviation. IJT too serves as a crucial training platform for pilots transitioning from basic propeller-driven aircraft to advanced jet fighters, according to the Aero India website.

Russian aircraft Su-30KMKI, considered a cornerstone of the IAF combat fleet will also put on a show tomorrow. HAL has played a pivotal role in its license production and integration of indigenous systems. Spectators will be treated to Su-30MKI's agility tomorrow.

HAL's Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), again a landmark achievement when it comes to self-reliance in defense aviation, is the other aircraft on display at the inaugural show. Particularly suited for high-altitude operations in the challenging environments of the Himalayas, LUH, will put on show tomorrow showcasing its abilities.

Much has been said about the Surya Kiran Aerobatic team or SKAT, that it comes as no surprise that aerial displays will start with breathtaking aerial performances and precision flying.

On February 11 and 12, the aerial display will happen from 12 noon onwards and on February 13 and 14, it will take place twice a day from 9.30am to 12 noon and 2pm to 4.30 pm.

The performing aircraft on the other days will also include Hanse, Dornier Test Bed, Su-57 Felon, supersonic strategic bomber B-1B Lancer, KC-135 and F-35.

Flypast display, which will take place during the inaugural ceremony, will include 13 formations such as Akash, Dhwaj, Tejas, Bhim, Rakshak, Drona, Yodha, Varuna, Saarthi, Arjun, Netra Shakthi and Trishul. PTI JR ADB