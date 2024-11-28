Getting caught up in matters of religion not right: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sambhal violence

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad, responding to a question on the violence in Sambhal, said getting caught up in matters of religion is detrimental to the unity and integrity of the country.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters during an interaction in Jammu, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party leader cautioned against the dangers of religious polarisation.

"Getting caught up in matters of religion is not right. It is not good for the unity and integrity of the country, nor is it good for society," Azad said in response to a question on the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal which killed four people.

Expressing concern over such developments, he warned that they could further divide communities and disturb peace.

Advertisment

Four people died and several others, including police personnel, were injured in a confrontation that erupted last Sunday over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi area in Sambhal district.

Replying to another question regarding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said, "The demand for statehood has been there from the beginning. This is not something new," he said, emphasising that it was necessary for the welfare of the people of J-K. PTI AB AB SKY SKY